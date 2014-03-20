FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom to start exports from Arctic platform April 10-sources
March 20, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Gazprom to start exports from Arctic platform April 10-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will start exports on April 10 from its Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform in the Pechora Sea, where Greenpeace environmental activists were arrested in September, sources familiar with the project said on Thursday.

The first 70,000-dwt-tanker has already been loaded with crude and is awaiting dispatching, the sources said.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editng by Steve Gutterman)

