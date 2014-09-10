FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Poland unchanged in recent days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday Poland was receiving the same amount of gas that it had received in recent days in response to charges from Warsaw that deliveries so far this week were down 20 percent.

Gazprom said gas supplies to Poland were running at 23 million cubic metres a day and that gas was being delivered to all destinations “according to the resources available for exports and for the continuing pumping to storage facilities in the Russian Federation”. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

