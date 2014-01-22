FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS FORECAST-Gazprom's Q3 net income seen down 15 percent on rouble rate
#Energy
January 22, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

EARNINGS FORECAST-Gazprom's Q3 net income seen down 15 percent on rouble rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gazprom IFRS Q3 results, Jan. 23
    * Q3 net profit seen at 259 billion roubles

    MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Third-quarter net income at
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom may have
fallen 15 percent to 259 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) on the
back of a weaker rouble and lower domestic gas sales, an
analysts' poll showed on Wednesday. 
    BCS brokerage said that Gazprom raked in 13 billion roubles
of a forex gain in July-September last year, down from 78
billion roubles in the previous year's corresponding period,
while its domestic sales fell 15 percent, year-on-year.
    Gazprom has been usually late with reporting its financials
and analysts have said that they would focus on the ensuing
conference call to seek an update on the company's gas talks
with China and plans on gas exports to Europe.
    Last year, Gazprom's gas sales to the European Union and
Turkey, where it generates more than a half of its revenues,
rose by 16 percent to 161.48 billion cubic metres.
 
     Following is a table of analysts' forecasts for Gazprom's 
third-quarter results (figures in billions of roubles):      
                   Net income    EBITDA         Sales
 Deutsche Bank            283.8          434.2            1,240
 Alfa bank                  269            418            1,183
 Raiffeisenbank           265.8          408.7            1,192
 Univer Capital             221            423            1,280
 BCS                        264            399            1,182
 BAML                       240            394            1,099
 UBS                      259.8          395.6            1,191
 Goldman Sachs            273.4          428.9            1,204
 Morgan Stanley           271.2          412.2            1,205
 Gazprombank                252            456            1,204
 Uralsib                    250            410            1,250
 Citi*                    193.5            400            1,203
 Credit Suisse            279.1          427.9            1,205
 Sberbank*                288.5          426.1            1,185
 VTB Capital              265.3          398.3            1,216
 HSBC*                    269.9          404.1            1,393
 Average                  259.1          414.8            1,214
 Q2 2013                    202            439            1,107
 Q3 2012                  305.1          336.3            1,121
 
 * The banks presented their forecasts in dollars with a 
conversion ratio of 32.79 roubles per $1. Gazprom reports in 
roubles.
    ($1 = 33.9337 Russian roubles)

 (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
