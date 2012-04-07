FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says may restrict Shtokman gas project to LNG
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 7, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 6 years

Gazprom says may restrict Shtokman gas project to LNG

Denis Pinchuk

1 Min Read

URENGOI, Russia, April 7 (Reuters) - Gazprom may drop plans to pipe gas from the huge Shtokman field in the Barents Sea, focusing instead on producing liquefied natural gas, the Russian firm’s deputy head said on Saturday.

The comment by Alexander Medvedev marked the first time the firm has raised that possibility.

Medvedev also did not rule out the firm’s gas exports to Europe would stay unchanged at 150 billion cubic metres.

“We said that exports will total 154 (bcm this year) but even if it will be at 150 bcm, revenues won’t be lower,” he told reporters in the Arctic region of Urengoi where he launched a new gas well. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.