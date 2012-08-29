FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says costs too high for Shtokman to go ahead
#Daimler
August 29, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Gazprom says costs too high for Shtokman to go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An official at Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that the company agreed with partners at Shtokman giant gas enterprise that the project is not feasible for now as the costs are too excessive.

Vsevolod Cherepanov, head of Gazprom’s production department, said that Gazprom agreed with France’s Total and Norway’s Statoil that costs are too high for the project to be implemented at the moment.

“All parties have come to the conclusion that the financing is to high to be able to do it for the time being,” he said.

“We are collecting new data... We have extensive gas resources. We shouldn’t take hasty decisions.”

The partners have been unable to kick-start the remote project in the Barents Sea due to a number of challenges such as high tax bills and nasty weather conditions. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

