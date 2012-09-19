FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Vladivostok LNG terminal final say early next year
September 19, 2012

Gazprom Vladivostok LNG terminal final say early next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom plans to make a final investment decision on a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Vladivostok early next year, said Victor Timoshilov, the head of the company’s Oriental Projects Coordination Directorate.

“Feasibility studies will be completed very soon,” Timoshilov told Reuters at an LNG conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Gazprom signed an agreement with Japan to develop plans for the $7 billion liquefied natural gas plant on Russia’s Pacific coast at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting earlier this month.

The Vladivostok LNG terminal, with a proposed capacity of 10 million tonnes per year, may enter operation by 2020 to supply booming demand for the fuel in Asian countries, including Japan, which is now the world’s biggest importer as it turns away from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster last year. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, editing by William Hardy)

