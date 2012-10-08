Gazprom ups gas flows to Turkey after pipeline blast

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas export monopoly Gazprom said it increased daily gas supplies to Turkey by 60 percent to 48 million cubic metres on Monday after an explosion damaged a pipeline carrying Iranian gas.

The company said it increased gas supplies through the Blue Stream underwater pipeline following Turkey’s request.

The gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted due to a blast in eastern Turkey in the early hours of Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)