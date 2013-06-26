FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says to pay $1 bln to Ukraine for gas transit in advance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 26, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Gazprom says to pay $1 bln to Ukraine for gas transit in advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it would pay $1 billion up front to Ukraine for gas transit to finance Kiev’s purchases of gas for storage and to secure shipments to Europe in the winter of 2013/14.

Gazprom ships more than half of its gas to Europe via Ukraine. This year it aims to increase exports to Europe, where it provides a quarter of gas needs, to 150 billion cubic metres from 138 bcm last year.

The company also said its upfront payments to Ukraine’s Naftogaz state energy company totalled $5.15 billion - enough to cover the transit fees until the beginning of 2015. The company’s statement did not make clear whether this included the $1 billion for the coming winter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.