FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom says joins offshore projects in Vietnam
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 5, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 6 years

Gazprom says joins offshore projects in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it has joined a project to develop offshore gas in Vietnam.

Gazprom said it secured 49 percent in a production sharing agreement with Vietnam’s state oil monopoly Petrovietnam to develop blocks 05.2 and 05.3 in the South China Sea.

Reserves of two gas condensate fields, Hai Tinh (block 05.3) and Hai Thach (block 05.2 and 05.3), as well as Kim Cuong Tay oil field (block 05.2), are estimated at 55.6 billion cubic metres of gas and 25.1 million tonnes of gas condensate. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.