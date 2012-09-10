FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gazprombank mulls subordinated bond issue
September 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Gazprombank mulls subordinated bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear bond not in roubles and Asian currencies)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gazprombank may issue a subordinated bond later this year and is looking into the possibility of further issues in roubles or an Asian currency, a bank official said on Monday.

“We are considering the possibility of issuing subordinated bonds for the growth of the business. The terms of the deal have not yet been decided,” the bank’s head of investor relations Ignat Dirks told reporters.

Dirks also said that the bank was looking to raise 20 billion roubles ($631.25 million) though a bond issue on the domestic market, and that the volume of borrowing in Eurobonds in the second half of this year would be significantly lower than in the first half.

“Depending on the market situation we can consider issuing Eurobonds in local currencies: in Asian currencies or roubles,” Dirks said.

$1 = 31.6830 Russian roubles Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

