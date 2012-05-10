FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank considers 5-yr benchmark Eurobond issue-source
May 10, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Gazprombank considers 5-yr benchmark Eurobond issue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, may issue dollar-denominated Eurobond of a benchmark size, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that the lender is looking at five-year maturity with initial yield guidance set at around 5.75 percent.

Last month, Gazprombank raised $500 million via a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at 7.25 percent coupon, at the lower-end of its guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

