Gazprombank raises $500 mln via 5-yr Eurobond

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, raised $500 million via a five-year Eurobond issue, cutting initial yield guidance to 5.625 percent, IFR and a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

Another source told Reuters on Thursday that Gazprombank was guiding investors towards a yield of around 5.75 percent.

Last month, Gazprombank raised $500 million via a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at 7.25 percent coupon, at the lower-end of its guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent.