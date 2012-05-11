FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank raises $500 mln via 5-yr Eurobond
May 11, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprombank raises $500 mln via 5-yr Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, raised $500 million via a five-year Eurobond issue, cutting initial yield guidance to 5.625 percent, IFR and a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

Another source told Reuters on Thursday that Gazprombank was guiding investors towards a yield of around 5.75 percent.

Last month, Gazprombank raised $500 million via a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at 7.25 percent coupon, at the lower-end of its guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

