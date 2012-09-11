FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank to start rouble Eurobond roadshow Sept 13-source
September 11, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Gazprombank to start rouble Eurobond roadshow Sept 13-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sep 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, will begin a series of meetings with investors in London on Sept. 13 to discuss the possibility of issuing Eurobonds denominated in roubles, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The organisers of the deal, besides Gazprombank itself, will be Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC.

Gazprombank’s head of investor relations Ignat Dirks told reporters on Monday the bank was considering issuing subordinated bonds to finance the growth of the business, and possibly further Eurobonds denominated in roubles or Asian currencies. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Potter)

