Gazprombank's Eurobond yield seen at around 7.5 pct - source
April 26, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprombank's Eurobond yield seen at around 7.5 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s third largest lender Gazprombank is guiding investors towards a yield of around 7.5 percent for its upcoming seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, a banking source and IFR said on Thursday.

The size of the deal is expected to be around $500 million, the source added.

The lender, a banking arm of world’s largest gas producer Gazprom, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own investment unit GPB Financial Services to arrange the deal, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Gazprombank’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)

