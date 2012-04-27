FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25 pct-source
April 27, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25 pct-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s third largest lender Gazprombank has cut yield guidance for its upcoming seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue to 7.25 percent, at the lower-end of its latest guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent, a banking source told Reuters.

The initial guidance for the yield was set at 7.5 percent, but the lender had revised it to 7.25-7.375 percent, Alfa Bank said in a note earlier on Friday.

The size of the seven-year deal was expected to be around $500 million, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The lender, a banking arm of world’s largest gas producer Gazprom, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own investment unit GPB Financial Services to arrange the deal, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Gazprombank’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

