Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25-7.375 pct

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s third largest lender Gazprombank has cut yield guidance for its upcoming subordinated Eurobond issue to around 7.25-7.375 percent, Alfa Bank said in a note on Friday.

“The initial guidance for the yield was 7.5 percent, but this was later revised to 7.25-7.375 percent,” it added.

The size of the seven-year deal was expected to be around $500 million, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The lender, a banking arm of world’s largest gas producer Gazprom, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own investment unit GPB Financial Services to arrange the deal, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Gazprombank’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)