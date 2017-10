MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own investment arm GPB Financial Services to organise a Eurobond roadshow, a financial source close to the deal said on Monday.

Gazprombank’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)