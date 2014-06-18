FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank plans euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond
June 18, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprombank plans euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprombank has mandated banks ahead of a potential euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.

The state-owned lender, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and Societe Generale to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on June 23.

A Reg S only euro-denominated benchmark offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Gazprombank was last in international bond markets in March this year when it priced a US$750m 5.5-year note. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)

