UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprombank mulls subordinated Eurobonds
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprombank mulls subordinated Eurobonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s No.3 lender by assets, may issue subordinated Eurobonds this year to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level, its Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol told journalists.

“There is a reason to issue bonds if the amount has market liquidity on the market. Such liquidity, usually, means no less than $500 million,” Sobol said in remarks cleared for publication on Tuesday.

He added that the timing of the deal would depend on market conditions. Subordinated Eurobonds, which rank behind senior debt, can be issued to bolster a bank’s capital adequacy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

