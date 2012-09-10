FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft may raise $1.5 bln from 10-yr bond-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft may raise $1.5 bln from 10-yr bond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds expected deal size)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Gazprom Neft may raise $1.5 billion from its 10-year Eurobond, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

Gazprom Neft, which completed a roadshow for the bond issue last week, opened its order book on Monday.

It revised down yield guidance to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom, is expected to price the bond later on Monday, IFR reported earlier, adding that the order book on the issue has already hit $4 billion.

The bond issue was organised by JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk, Jason Bush and Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.