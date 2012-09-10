UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft may raise $1.5 bln from 10-yr bond-source

(Adds expected deal size)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Gazprom Neft may raise $1.5 billion from its 10-year Eurobond, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

Gazprom Neft, which completed a roadshow for the bond issue last week, opened its order book on Monday.

It revised down yield guidance to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom, is expected to price the bond later on Monday, IFR reported earlier, adding that the order book on the issue has already hit $4 billion.

The bond issue was organised by JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk, Jason Bush and Mike Nesbit)