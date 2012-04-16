Fire at Moscow refinery extinguished on Sunday

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - A fire, which broke out at a crude distillation unit of Gazprom Neft-controlled Moscow refinery was extinguished on Sunday, the company said.

In emailed comments on Monday, Gazprom Neft said the fire broke out at 19:38 local time on Sunday at CDU-6 of the refinery with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.

“No one suffered, losses are small. There will be no cut in output volumes. The unit has resumed production,” the company said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)