RLPC-Gazprom Neft seeks $1 bln loan -bankers
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 12:39 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Gazprom Neft seeks $1 bln loan -bankers

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth largest oil company, Gazprom Neft, is looking to raise a new unsecured $1 billion five year syndicated loan, banking sources said on Friday.

The company is talking to banks about the new loan and has asked for pricing of 150 basis points (bps) over Libor.

Gazprom Neft was not immediately available for comment.

The request comes five months after the state-controlled oil producer agreed an unsecured $1 billion syndicated loan which signed in April and paid a margin of 175 bps. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

