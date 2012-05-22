Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, Russia’s No. 5 oil producer, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit increased 21 percent year-on-year to 48.4 billion roubles ($1.55 billion), beating analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected net income to come in at 40.37 billion roubles.

Gazprom Neft, along with other Russian companies, is switching to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to report in roubles.

The company also said its January-March 2012 revenues increased 19.8 percent to 277.98 billion roubles on the back of rising oil prices and production, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.6 percent to 79.26 billion roubles.