FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, Russia’s No. 5 oil producer, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit increased 21 percent year-on-year to 48.4 billion roubles ($1.55 billion), beating analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected net income to come in at 40.37 billion roubles.

Gazprom Neft, along with other Russian companies, is switching to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to report in roubles.

The company also said its January-March 2012 revenues increased 19.8 percent to 277.98 billion roubles on the back of rising oil prices and production, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.6 percent to 79.26 billion roubles.

$1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by John Bowker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.