(Corrects stake in first bullet to 49.997 pct from 44.9907 pct.)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gazprombank OAO :

* Decreases direct stake in Elion to 49.997 pct from 99.99 pct

* Continues to own 99.99 pct stake in Elion indirectly through bank's subsidiaries Trade Investments and Gazprombank - Upravleniye aktivami Source text: bit.ly/1GpVxe8, bit.ly/1GpVAa0

