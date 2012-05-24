FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish grid operator says seeks to buy Czech NET4GAS
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 24, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Polish grid operator says seeks to buy Czech NET4GAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland, May 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS, the company’s head said on Thursday.

“The deadline for filing the so-called offers of interest in the sale of the Czech gas transmission operator is June 8, and we are definitely interested and will file such an offer,” Gaz-System’s Jan Chadam told Reuters.

NET4GAS, controlled by the Czech unit of Germany’s RWE , might be sold as part of the German untility’s asset disposal programme.

In March Chadam told Reuters that Gaz-System was in talks with a foreign partner to build storage facilities as it seeks to add a new stream to revenues dominated by transit fees. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.