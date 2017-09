CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto said in a statement on Monday that its second quarter net profit rose 26 percent to 50.3 million Egyptian pounds ($6.42 million) from 39.9 million pounds a year ago.

GB Auto is the Egyptian distributor of tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India’s Bajaj. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Louise Heavens)