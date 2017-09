CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto’s fourth-quarter net profit fell 29 percent year-on-year to 32.1 million Egyptian pounds ($4.21 million), from 45.1 million the same period last year, the company said on Sunday.

The company reported that full-year net profit was up 50 percent to 174 million Egyptian pounds. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra)