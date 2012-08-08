FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GB Auto first-half net profit up 25 percent
August 8, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

GB Auto first-half net profit up 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto reported a 25 percent rise in first-half net income to 92.5 million Egyptian pounds ($15 million), according to figures released by the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Egypt’s biggest listed automobile assembler controls a third of a passenger car market which has grown quickly in recent years helped by easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.

GB Auto shares were up 0.9 percent by 1135 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent lower blue-chip index. ($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

