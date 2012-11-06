FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's GB Auto Q3 profit dips 26.5 pct on car supply shortage
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's GB Auto Q3 profit dips 26.5 pct on car supply shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto said on Tuesday that its third quarter net income dropped 26.5 percent year-on-year to 65.4 million Egyptian pounds ($10.7 million) because its main passenger car supplier could not keep up with demand.

“Our Egyptian passenger car business ... saw a dip in sales in the quarter just ended on the back of supply constraints following an extended period of labour unrest at Hyundai Motors, our key global partner,” said Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghabbour.

Egypt’s biggest listed automobile assembler controls a third of a passenger car market which has grown quickly in recent years helped by easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population. ($1 = 6.1030 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.