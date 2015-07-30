FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian investment group GBL buys 3 pct stake in Adidas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Belgian investment group GBL buys 3 pct stake in Adidas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian holding group GBL has bought a 3 percent stake in German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

GBL, founded by Belgium’s richest man Albert Frere also holds stakes in French bluechip companies such as Lafarge , Total and Engie.

The filing said that Frere had informed Adidas that his voting rights had exceeded the 3 percent threshold on July 24, 2015 and on that day amounted to 3.0003 percent.

Adidas shares rose as much as 4.2 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

