GBL increases dividend as 2012 profits more than triple
March 5, 2013 / 5:08 PM / in 5 years

GBL increases dividend as 2012 profits more than triple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert said on Tuesday it would increase its full-year dividend by 2 percent to 2.65 euros ($3.45) per share after its earnings for 2012 more than tripled due to the benefits of divestments.

The company, part-owned by Belgian billionaire Albert Frere, has sold stakes in chemicals company Arkema and part of its stake in drinks maker Pernod Ricard.

Its net profit rose to 276 million euros, from 75 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

