FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian veteran CEO Frere stepping down from GBL
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian veteran CEO Frere stepping down from GBL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Pargesa, the related Belgian and Swiss holding companies of Albert Frere’s business empire, said on Monday that the veteran Belgian entrepreneur was stepping down from their boards and his role as CEO of GBL.

GBL vice-chairman Paul Desmarais said in a statement: ”This transition has already been prepared in 2012, with the appointment of Ian Gallienne and Gerard Lamarche as Managing Directors. They will continue to assume together the daily management of the company.

“Albert Frere emphasized that, as co-controlling shareholder, he will remain deeply attached to the group and will follow with attention and interest its activities and its evolution.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.