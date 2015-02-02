Belgian veteran CEO Frere stepping down from GBL

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Pargesa, the related Belgian and Swiss holding companies of Albert Frere’s business empire, said on Monday that the veteran Belgian entrepreneur was stepping down from their boards and his role as CEO of GBL.

GBL vice-chairman Paul Desmarais said in a statement: ”This transition has already been prepared in 2012, with the appointment of Ian Gallienne and Gerard Lamarche as Managing Directors. They will continue to assume together the daily management of the company.

“Albert Frere emphasized that, as co-controlling shareholder, he will remain deeply attached to the group and will follow with attention and interest its activities and its evolution.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)