FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian holding company GBL to sell 1 bln eur GDF bonds
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Belgian holding company GBL to sell 1 bln eur GDF bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company GBL said on Thursday it will sell 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) worth of bonds exchangeable for shares in French energy firm GDF Suez, representing almost half of the shares it holds in the company.

The bonds, which will have a maturity of four years and a yearly coupon of between 0.375 percent and 1 percent, represent 54 million shares in GDF, that’s 2.3 percent of the French group’s share capital.

The bonds will be priced at a level that means the implied price to exchange them into shares in GDF will be at a premium of 20 to 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.