FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Belgium's GBL takes nearly 3 pct in Hugo Boss -Manager Magazin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

Belgium's GBL takes nearly 3 pct in Hugo Boss -Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has taken a stake of nearly 3 percent in German fashion group Hugo Boss, monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing unidentified sources.

Manager Magazin also said that GBL plans to buy further shares in Hugo Boss, whose shares rose 4.8 percent to the top of Germany's midcap index.

GBL was not immediately available for comment. Hugo Boss declined to comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Anneli Palmen and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.