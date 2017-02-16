Belgium's GBL takes nearly 3 pct in Hugo Boss -Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has taken a stake of nearly 3 percent in German fashion group Hugo Boss, monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing unidentified sources.

Manager Magazin also said that GBL plans to buy further shares in Hugo Boss, whose shares rose 4.8 percent to the top of Germany's midcap index.

GBL was not immediately available for comment. Hugo Boss declined to comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Anneli Palmen and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)