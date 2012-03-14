FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian GBL gets 220 mln euros from Arkema stake sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 6 years ago

Belgian GBL gets 220 mln euros from Arkema stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company GBL said it achieved a capital gain of 220 million euros ($288.40 million) from the sale of its 10.01 percent stake in French specialty chemicals group Arkema.

GBL, which held the stake in the French company since 2006, said the net proceeds from the transaction were 432 million euros.

“It also allows GBL to optimise its financial and strategic flexibility by reducing its net debt to less than 300 million euros and 2 percent of the market value of its portfolio,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Charlie Dunmore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.