GBL swings to 9-month net profit on Arkema sale
November 9, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

GBL swings to 9-month net profit on Arkema sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company GBL swung to a nine-month net profit of almost one billion euros as it benefited from the sale of its stake in chemicals group Arkema and a stake in spirits maker Pernod-Ricard .

GBL said on Friday its 9-month consolidated net profit was 962 million euros ($1.22 billion), compared to a loss of 12 million euros in the same period last year.

In March GBL sold its 10.01 percent stake in Arkema . ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)

