FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GBL sells part of its Pernod stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

GBL sells part of its Pernod stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it would sell a 2.3 percent stake in French spirits giant Pernod Ricard to institutional investors.

The group said it would retain a 7.5 percent stake in Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo, and said the sale should not impact its representation on the board of directors.

The group said earlier on Wednesday that it had made a 220 million euros ($286.57 million) capital gain on the divestment of its stake in French specialty chemicals group Arkema .

“This transaction forms part of the dynamic value optimisation of its portfolio and increase in its financial flexibility,” GBL said in a statement.

GBL said it would communicate the result of the sale at a later stage. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.