FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GBL dividend income grows, but net profit slips
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 4:12 PM / 4 years ago

GBL dividend income grows, but net profit slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) suffered a sharp fall in net profit in the first half of the year after making bumper one-offs from asset sales and the reversal of impairment losses.

Net profit declined to 206 million euros ($273.0 million)from 702 million euros in the first six months of 2012. However, cash earnings, made from dividend income, grew by 11.4 percent to 344 million euros.

The company, which is loosening its focus on French energy stocks , said that excluding disposals and impairment on non-current assets, its net results would have been 194 million euros, down from 270 million euros a year earlier due to mark-to-market adjustments for derivatives, including two linked to exchangeable bonds. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Claire Davenport)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.