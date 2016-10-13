FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rieber Shipping hopes for 2017 seismic recovery, but is prepared to wait
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rieber Shipping hopes for 2017 seismic recovery, but is prepared to wait

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Shearwater)

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Norway's Rieber Shipping says hopes marine seismic market could begin to recover in 2017, but is prepared for current market weakness to last another 2-3 years

** Statement followed firm's announcement of agreement with Rasmussengruppen AS to establish a new, 50/50 owned marine geophysical company called Shearwater GeoServices AS

** CEO says as of today there is no increase in seismic tender activity, but sees rising interest from investors who believe this could be a good time to invest in the seismic industry

** CEO says Shearwater will focus on marine contract market and not on speculative multiclient investments (collecting data without contract)

** CEO says pre-funding level has to increase before Shearwater starts making multiclient investments

** Recently competitors PGS and TGS have announced higher-than-expected sales due to increased multiclient sales

** Broker Swedbank said in a note that establishment of a new seismic player could represent yet another data point supporting its view that the seismic market has passed the trough in this cycle

** Swedbank said a more fragmented vessel market is positive for TGS and Spectrum, which rent ships for their operations, and negative for vessel owners such as PGS , Polarcus, CGG and WesternGeco

** Rieber Shipping's shares are up 14 pct compared with a decline of 0.7 pct in Oslo's benchmark share index

INJECTING $60 MILLION

** Rieber Shipping will put its four 3D marine seismic vessels into Shearwater

** Rasmussengruppen will inject $45 million in cash and Rieber Shipping $15 million

** The injected cash will be used to withstand current weak market

** As of today none of the four ships are on contracts

** CEO says has some interesting leads but competition is tough

** The total value of the four seismic vessels is set to $228.5 million

** CEO says all debt related to the four vessels, around $190 million, will be transferred to Shearwater

** The four vessels were originally on long term contracts to Dolphin Group which earlier this year went bankrupt due to the weak market

** The seismic equipment on the vessels was owned by Dolphin. Shearwater will buy this equipment, which will add to the $190 million debt

** Says will not comment on the price for the seismic equipment

** In addition to cash injection from Rasmussengruppen and Rieber, a new bank deal is negotiated for the four vessels

** The new terms include a 75 percent reduction in instalments compared to the original repayment profile until June 2019 and an extension of the term of the loans until year-end 2022

** Acquisition of seismic equipment is financed by DNB and SR-Bank

** The sale of the vessels to Shearwater implies an impairment charge of approximately 130 million Norwegian crowns ($16.07 million), which will be booked in third quarter 2016

** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Rieber Shipping says she will act as interim CEO at Shearwater until a permanent CEO is picked

$1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.