BRIEF-GCA Savvian to fully acquire Altium Corporate Finance Group
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GCA Savvian to fully acquire Altium Corporate Finance Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - GCA Savvian Corp :

* Says the co announces business integration with Altium Corporate Finance Group Limited engaged in M&A advisory business through full acquisition of shares in it via stock swap

* Says three shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged with seven shares of Altium Corporate Finance Group’s stock

* Says about 11.6 million shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* Says Altium Corporate Finance Group to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the co’s after the transaction

* Says transaction expects to go into effect in early August

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w6s7vg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
