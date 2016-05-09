BRIEF-GCA Savvian to fully acquire Altium Corporate Finance Group

May 9 (Reuters) - GCA Savvian Corp :

* Says the co announces business integration with Altium Corporate Finance Group Limited engaged in M&A advisory business through full acquisition of shares in it via stock swap

* Says three shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged with seven shares of Altium Corporate Finance Group’s stock

* Says about 11.6 million shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* Says Altium Corporate Finance Group to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the co’s after the transaction

* Says transaction expects to go into effect in early August

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w6s7vg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)