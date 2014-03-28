Ghana Commercial Bank says 2013 net profit rose 60.3 pct

ACCRA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Friday its net profit for the 12 months through to December 2013 rose 60.3 percent to 229,199 million cedis ($85.5 million), compared with 142,972 million cedis a year ago.

Total income over the period increased by 35.9 percent to 568,189 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

Basic earnings per share increased to 0.86 cedis from 0.54 cedis, it added. ($1=2.6790 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)