Ghana's GCB reports 118 pct jump in Q1 earnings

ACCRA, April 29 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Monday its net profit in the first three months of 2013 jumped 118.3 percent to 51.067 million cedis from 23.384 million during the same period a year ago.

The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income increased to 107.063 million cedis during the quarter from 58.373 million cedis a year ago, while total income rose to 132.338 million cedis from 85.106 million cedis.

It did not immediately give a reason for the improved performance. (Reporting by christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)