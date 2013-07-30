FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's GCB reports 80 pct jump in H1 earnings
July 30, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Ghana's GCB reports 80 pct jump in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Tuesday its net profit for the first six months of 2013 jumped 80 percent to 90.425 million cedis ($43.16 million) from 50.207 million cedis during the same period a year ago.

The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income increased 64 percent to 212.042 million cedis from 129.120 million cedis during the same period in 2012.

Net income rose to 256.622 million cedis from 169.889 million cedis while basic earnings per share increased to 0.68 cedis from 0.38 cedis.

$1 = 2.0950 Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier

