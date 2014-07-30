FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's GCB says H1 2014 profit up 29.7 pct
July 30, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana's GCB says H1 2014 profit up 29.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 30 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Wednesday its net profit for the six months through to June 2014 rose 29.7 percent to 117,286 million cedis ($34.1 million), compared with 90,425 million cedis a year ago.

Total income over the period increased by 28.1 percent to 334,838 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Basic earnings per share increased to 0.89 cedis from 0.68 cedis, it added.

$1=3.4400 cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge

