Ghana's GCB says H1 2014 profit up 29.7 pct

ACCRA, July 30 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Wednesday its net profit for the six months through to June 2014 rose 29.7 percent to 117,286 million cedis ($34.1 million), compared with 90,425 million cedis a year ago.

Total income over the period increased by 28.1 percent to 334,838 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Basic earnings per share increased to 0.89 cedis from 0.68 cedis, it added.