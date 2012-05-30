Ghana's GCB says Q1 net profit up 18 pct

ACCRA, May 30 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank said on Wednesday that its net profit for the three months to March rose 18 percent to 23.384 million cedis ($12.43 million) from 19.764 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income for the period rose to 58.373 million cedis from 54.273 million cedis, representing 7.5 percent growth.

Basic Earnings Per Share were up to 0.35 cedis from 0.30 for the same period in 2011.

The bank said it would be proposing the payment of a final dividend of 0.07 cedis per share for the 2011 financial year. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)