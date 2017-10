ACCRA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank’s 2012 net profit jumped to 142.972 million cedis ($74.5 million), from 17.972 million cedis in 2011, it said on Thursday.

Net income rose to 407.539 million cedis, from 277.899 million cedis in 2011 while net interest income hit 325.175 million cedis, from 206.884 million cedis.

Basic earnings per share rose to 0.54 cedis from 0.07 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)