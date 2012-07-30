Ghana Commercial Bank first-half net rises nearly 46 pct

ACCRA, July 30 (Reuters) - Ghana Commercial Bank’s net profit for the first half of the year rose nearly 46 percent to 50.207 million cedis ($25.75 million) compared with 34.440 million cedis in the same period of last year, it said on Monday.

* Net interest income increased nearly 19 percent to 129.120 million from 108.638 million cedis while revenues are up 21 percent to 176.512 million cedis from 145.472 million cedis.

* Basic earnings per share rose to 0.38 cedis from 0.26 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis and Helen Massy-Beresford)