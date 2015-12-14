FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plastic packaging maker RPC Group offers to buy GCS Group
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 14, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Plastic packaging maker RPC Group offers to buy GCS Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British plastic packaging supplier RPC Group Plc said it had proposed to buy Global Closure Systems (GCS Group), a maker of closures and dispensing systems, for an enterprise value of 650 million euros ($712 million) to strengthen its position in European markets.

On completion, the cash consideration payable to the GCS seller will be 186 million euros, RPC said on Monday.

RPC would raise about 232.6 million pounds ($353.4 million) through a fully underwritten 1-for-5 rights issue to part fund the deal, it said. ($1 = 0.9125 euros) ($1 = 0.6582 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.