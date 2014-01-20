FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF Suez eyes buys of up to $20 bln after failed $17 bln Talisman bid-sources
January 20, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

GDF Suez eyes buys of up to $20 bln after failed $17 bln Talisman bid-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez had takeover approaches for Canada-based Talisman Energy rebuffed late last year as it seeks acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe, banking and industrial sources said.

GDF’s financial advisers have reviewed a number of sizeable acquisitions, including U.S.-based utility AES, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation, as Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet eyes a transformational deal before his retirement in 2016.

GDF, Talisman and AES declined to comment.

