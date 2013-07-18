FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom signs GDF gas power plant deal in U.S.
July 18, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

Alstom signs GDF gas power plant deal in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Alstom has secured a contract with French utility GDF Suez to upgrade and maintain four natural gas-fired power plants in the United States, the power and transport engineering group said on Thursday.

As part of the 360 million euro ($471 million) deal, Alstom will upgrade the turbines with features that will enable GDF to switch between operating modes based on electricity demand without taking the plant offline.

The first phase of the upgrade work, at the plants which are in Texas and Massachusetts, will start in late 2014, Alstom said.

